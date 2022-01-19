Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Increases By 24.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $957.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.23. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

