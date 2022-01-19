Showcase Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $128,548.23 and approximately $78,307.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00057876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.21 or 0.07398790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.07 or 0.99527825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066667 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007609 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.