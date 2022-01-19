Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Tops $120,234.50

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $120,234.50 and $79,190.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

