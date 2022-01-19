SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $14,652.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $14,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,547. The company has a market capitalization of $705.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

