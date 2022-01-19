Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Down 1.3%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.91 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.27 ($0.30). Approximately 269,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 435,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.57 ($0.31).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.