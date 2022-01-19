Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €71.00 ($80.68) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €58.76 ($66.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,096,306 shares. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.32.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.