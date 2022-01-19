Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €71.00 ($80.68) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €58.76 ($66.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,096,306 shares. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.32.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

