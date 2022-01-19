Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

