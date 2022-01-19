Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $440.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.50.

SBNY stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.38. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

