Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $440.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.23.

Signature Bank stock opened at $355.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Signature Bank by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

