Signify Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,348 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the typical daily volume of 717 put options.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of SGFY stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 1,631,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,613. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

