Signum (SIGNA) Hits Market Cap of $16.10 Million

Signum (CURRENCY:SIGNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Signum has traded 73.4% higher against the dollar. Signum has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $7,425.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signum coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Burst (SIGNA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Afri Union Coin (AUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Esports Token (EST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Signum

Signum (SIGNA) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. “

