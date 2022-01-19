Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.30

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 5143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

