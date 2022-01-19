Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,406,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 143,677 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96. Silicom has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

