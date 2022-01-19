Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

