Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.87

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 439681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,900 shares of company stock worth $3,134,282 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 65.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

