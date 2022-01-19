SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading 11.7% Higher

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.94 and last traded at C$10.92. 212,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 219,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.78.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.67.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.11. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.0799189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

