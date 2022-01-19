Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.