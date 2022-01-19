SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 1%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE) fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). 1,113,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,760,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £10.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.41.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

