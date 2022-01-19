Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Up 20.4% in December

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WINR stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.