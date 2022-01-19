Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sims alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Sims has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.