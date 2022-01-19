Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

