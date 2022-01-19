Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up approximately 1.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Globus Medical worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 32,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,860,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,055. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

