Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Catalent comprises approximately 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,821. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.88. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.86 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock valued at $388,833,744. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.