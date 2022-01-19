Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

