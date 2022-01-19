Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.23 Million in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 13.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invitae by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 28.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NVTA opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $60.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

