Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SVKEF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 3,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.00. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

