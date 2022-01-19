Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 121.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.49.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

