Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

