Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading 9.5% Higher

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.37. 1,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target for the company.

About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

