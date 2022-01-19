Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). Skillz reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. dropped their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

SKLZ opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

