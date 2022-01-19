Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Skillz posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Skillz stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 over the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,135 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

