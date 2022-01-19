SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.14. 125,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,440,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,703,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after purchasing an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

