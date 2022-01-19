SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $246,350.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000042 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

