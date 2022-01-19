SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 101,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

