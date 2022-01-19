SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 7.50, but opened at 7.31. SmartRent shares last traded at 7.50, with a volume of 126 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.82.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.