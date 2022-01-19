Smartshare Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,996.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $279,297.62 and approximately $4,996.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00100450 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

