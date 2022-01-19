SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.31

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SCRF traded down GBX 3.08 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.67 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.92. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 58.01 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.30).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

