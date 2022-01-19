SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 308,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,622,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $838.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

