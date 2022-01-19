Smoothy Price Hits $0.0740 on Top Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $376,608.86 and approximately $532,834.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.08 or 0.07439429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00063094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.70 or 1.00032925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars.

