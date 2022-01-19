Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $53,080.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.94 or 0.07441243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,719.34 or 0.99790916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,439,512 coins and its circulating supply is 6,050,972 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

