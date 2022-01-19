Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 633.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,299 shares of company stock valued at $728,257,729 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.57.

NYSE SNOW opened at $287.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

