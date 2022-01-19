SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00007453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $68,279.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.39 or 0.07455711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.19 or 1.00355923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007599 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

