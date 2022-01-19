Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SCGLY opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

