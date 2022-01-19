Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
SCGLY opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.