Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Shares Down 11.3%

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s stock price was down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 859,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,386,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35.

About Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.