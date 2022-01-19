Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in December

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXOF opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

