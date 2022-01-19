Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 0.8%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.15 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.41). Approximately 599,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 552,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.42).

The stock has a market cap of £66.98 million and a P/E ratio of -20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.84.

Sosandar Company Profile (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

