S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.