SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Down to $28.41

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $27.69. SP Plus shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 463 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

