SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Down to $28.41

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $27.69. SP Plus shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 463 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
