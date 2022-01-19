Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 61.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $5,469.05 and approximately $8.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

