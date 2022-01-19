Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

CVE SDE traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.43. 148,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,028. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

